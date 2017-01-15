LAHORE: Farmers have been advised not to cultivate cotton before April 15 as production target cannot be achieved due to untimely sowing. A spokesman of the Punjab Agriculture department said on Saturday that an action would be taken against those under Section 144, who would cultivate the crop before April 15. Decision of enforcing section 144 in this regard was made in line with the recommendations of agriculture experts and scientists, he added. He said that the warning purpose was to provide proper guidance to the farmers so that they could obtain maximum yield of their crop.–APP