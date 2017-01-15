our staff Reporter/PR

LAhore - Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui has directed the Registrar of Trade Unions, National Industrial Relations Commission and government to hold referendum in Wapda and its corporatised Electricity Generation, Transmission and Distribution Companies to determine Collective Bargaining Agent (CBA) through nation-wide referendum on February 2, 2017 and also directed the Registrar of Trade Unions not to hold any referendum in Multan Electric Supply Company or any other Electric Supply Company.

This decision has been taken by Justice Shaukat, Justice Islamabad High Court, in a writ petition filed by All Pakistan WAPDA Electric Central Workers Union under Article 204 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with Section 304 of the Contempt of Court Act, 2003, since the Registrar of Trade Unions, Punjab, has earlier ordered for holding referendum in Electricity Supply Company Multan which has now been prohibited by the IHC.

All Pakistan WAPDA Electric Central Workers Union General Secretary Khurshid Ahmad has congratulated 1,50,000 WAPDA Electricity workers and appealed to the WAPDA and its electricity corporatised workers to support the Union in the forthcoming referendum, alike they supported in previous five referendums, to demonstrate their commitment to strengthen and promote the unity of the nation and the rank and file of the working class by defeating the ethnic and parochial and religious sectarian forces and strengthen and promote the largest national public utility of WAPDA and its Electricity Companies for providing better services to the nation and welfare of the workers who perform their duties in most hazardous nature of work all over the country.

He asked the workers to contribute their share in establishing an egalitarian society based upon equality, fraternity and social justice and dignity of the working class as declared by the Father of the Nation.