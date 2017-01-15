RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Raja Amer Iqbal has said that introducing and adopting the concepts of Productivity, Quality and Innovation (PQI) in industries are the key drivers for national competitiveness benefiting the country’s people.

He was addressing a delegation representing Dr Woon Kin Chung, Managing Consultant and Chief Productivity Strategist Singapore, Arsyoni Buana, programme officer of Asian Productivity Organisation and Muhammad Zafar Ullah, deputy manager of National Productivity Organisation (NPO) at the chamber premises here on Saturday.

RCCI Senior Vice President Rashid Waien, Vice President Asim Malik, member of the executive committee Nasir Mirza and Secretary General Irfan Manan were also present on the occasion.

While talking to the delegation, the RCCI president said that PQI will significantly contribute to a sustainable growth while promoting competitiveness in the country. He emphasized the need for synergies among the government, chamber of commerce, academia and private sector to achieve PQI objectives.

While referring to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, he said “The country’s economy, especially industrialization, can only be revived once we have PQI frame work in place.” The government should come forward and announced lucrative incentives for industry to revamp their old age technologies, he urged. He said that manufacturing, textile, steel, food processing and gem stones industry can doubled its revenue if they adopt modern and state of the art technologies. Efficiency and quality are the key fundamentals to meet the challenges of competitiveness with you global trade partners, he added.

On the occasion, Zafar said that NPO in collaboration with Ministry of Planning and Development will soon organise a seminar on PQI frame work in the chamber. He said the government is committed in fostering a sound environment for productivity, quality and innovation, helping overcome current challenges.