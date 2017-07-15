LG announces preliminary earnings

SEOUL (PR): LG Electronics Inc. (LG) has announced its preliminary earnings results for the second quarter of 2017. Tentative consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2017 is nearly KRW 14.6 trillion with an operating profit of KRW 664.1 billion. Revenues are expected to be 3.9 percent higher with operating profit 13.6 percent higher than the same period the year prior. These figures are the tentative consolidated earnings based on K-IFRS. This is provided as a service to investors prior to LG Electronics’ final earnings results including net profit and details regarding each division which will be announced officially later this month.

PHC initiates inquiry into deaths

Lahore (PR): While taking suo moto action on a news, the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has initiated an inquiry into the deaths of two children of a family of Faisalabad. As per details, Atif Butt took his two ailing children Hala and Oneebto to a private hospital of Faisalabad. The on-duty doctors and paramedical staff allegedly started treatment without proper diagnosis, and their condition deteriorated. They were shifted to the Allied Hospital Faisalabad, but unfortunately, they died even before any treatment there.