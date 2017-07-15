Services exports up 7.19pc in May

ISLAMABAD (APP): The export of services from the country in May 2017, increased by 7.19 percent to $387.04 million from $361.07 million in May, 2016. Similarly, the services imports also increased by 4.5 percent during the period under review, as it went up from $792.75 million in May, 2016 to $828.41 million in May, 2017. The trade deficit during the corresponding period, however, expanded by 2.24 percent to $441.37 per cent, according to latest data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). On monthly basis, the services trade deficit also widened by 28.34 percent to $441.37 million during May 2017 against April, 2017. The services exports during April, 2017 posted an increase of 4.34 percent while the imports also increased by 15.88 percent. Additionally, the services trade deficit during first 11 months (July-May) of the year 2016-17 also widened by 3.85 percent as compared to same period of the preceding year as the exports went up by 0.94 percent and the imports also posted an increase of 1.95 percent during the period under review.

During the period under review, the trade deficit increased from $2.674 billion in July-May (2015-16) to $2.778 billion in first 11 months of the year 2016-17. Similarly, the exports during first 11 months of previous fiscal year recorded at $5.085 billion while it was recorded at $5.038 billion during same period of the preceding year. The imports during the corresponding period rose to $7.863 billion from $7.713 billion during same period of the year 2015-16.

PWDP approves 7 development schemes

LAHORE (INP): The PWDP has approved seven development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs16,434.624 million. These schemes were approved in the 3rd meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over by P&D Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan here on Friday. P&D Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting. The approved development schemes included: Construction of Sports Complex, Lahore at the cost of Rs7007.50m, Widening of Aik Moria Pull, Lahore at the cost of Rs510.597m, Construction of Flyover (Complete Signal Free Interchange at Aziz Cross on GT Road, Gujranwala (Revised PC-II) at the cost of Rs156.334 million, Construction of Flyover on GT Road at Aziz Cross, Gujranwal (Revised) at the cost of Rs7725.175m, Construction of road from Narowal to Lahore via Badomali Narang Kala Khatai Shahdara (length=42.71 km), District Narowal & Sheikhupura.

(Revised) at the cost of Rs1006.566 million, Construction of Bridge at Chak Nizam on River Jhelum, District MB Din (PC-II) at the cost of Rs13.550 million and Viability/Screening of Roads Prioritised by District Coordination Committees (DCCs) under Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme (KPRRP), Phase-V (PC-II) at the cost of Rs14.902 million.

TDAP sbvecretary to visit PCMEA on 18th

LAHORE (NNI): Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Secretary Inamullah Khan Dharejo will visit the PCMEA on July 18, 2017. “During his visit, the Secretary TDAP is expected to discuss about the International Carpet Exhibition to be held in October and other matters related to the carpet industry,” said PCMEA Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed while talking to journalists on Friday. He said, “The International Carpet Exhibition is a mega event for which all out efforts are being made for last many months.” “In this regard, the PCMEA is facing certain issues therefore the TDAP secretary has been invited to pay a visit,” he added. He expressed gratitude to the TDAP secretary for accepting the invitation to visit the association’s office. He said, “After major efforts of PCMEA, the representatives of carpet industries from many foreign countries have decided to participate in the event.” He expressed hope that through this event PCMEA will be able to portray a positive image of Pakistan before the world. He urged the government and TDAP to walk alongside PCMEA for the success of the exhibition.

Irsa releases 350,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD (APP): Indus River System Authority (Irsa) on Friday released 350,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 546,600 cusecs. According to the data released by Irsa, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1,496.80 feet, which was 116.80 feet higher than its dead level 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 291,800 cusecs while outflow 143,500 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1,212.25 feet, which was 172.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 52,200 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs, respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 261,100, 202,700 and 79,700 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 79,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 83,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.