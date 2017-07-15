PESHAWAR - Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Fawad Hashim Rabbani and Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Haji Mohammad Afzal have jointly inaugurated help desk to facilitate Economic Revitalisation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and FATA (ERKF) project.

Speaking on the occasion, the SCCI president said that a high-level committee under his chairmanship has been constituted for provision of financial assistance to business community under the ERKF project. He said that business community of the province will issued assistance on the recommendation of the Sarhad chamber and the committee constituted for the purpose will not only review applications filed for seeking grants, but will also play its due role in issuing grant to deserving applicants. The SCCI chief appealed SMEDA CEO Fawad Hashim Rabbani and GMOR Javed Iqbal Khattak to bring simplification in the documentation for SMEs to guarantee the issue of grants under ERKF project on priority basis. He explained that losses inflicted on local trading community due to recent rains should also be redressed under the ERKF project. In this connection, he urged the business community to contact the help desk established in Sarhad chamber with immediate effect to accelerate the process of the rehabilitation of SMEs in better manner.

On this occasion, the SMEDA CEO assured full cooperation to SCCI chief on behalf of his organisation and said that documentation for small traders under the project will be simplified rather they will make all-out efforts for providing them financial relief.