ISLAMABAD - The weekly inflation for the week ended on July 13, for the combined income groups, decreased by 0.2 percent as compared to the previous week.

According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 219.45 points against 219.90 points last week. As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed nominal increase of 0.02 percent.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007, 2008=100, covering 17 urban centres and 53 essential items for all income groups. Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 decreased by 0.26 percent as it went down from 209.35 points in the previous week to 208.84 points in the week under review.

As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs8001 to 12,000, Rs12,001 to 18,000, Rs18,001 to 35,000 and above Rs35,000, also decreased by 0.28 percent, 0.22 percent, 0.21 percent and 0.18 percent, respectively. During the week under review, average prices of 14 items registered decrease, while 14 items increased with the remaining 22 items' prices unchanged.

The items, which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included bananas, tomatoes, onions, eggs, sugar, garlic, mash pulse, potatoes, wheat flour, wheat, masoor pulse, moong pulse, firewood, gram pulse, gur, LPG cylinder.

The items, which registered increase in their prices during the week under review included chicken, milk (powdered), tea (prepared), mutton, soap, cooking oil, milk (fresh), mustard oil, vegetable ghee, rice (basmati), chilly, curd, rice (irri-6) and vegetable ghee.

The items with no change in their average prices during the week under review included bread, beef, salt (powdered), tea (packet), cooked beef, cooked daal, cigarettes, long cloth, shirting, lawn, georgette, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, kerosene oil, electric bulb, washing soap, match box, petrol, diesel and telephone local call.