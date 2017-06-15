HYDERABAD - The Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) has expressed hope that its 660 Megawatts coal power project in Tharparkar will be completed ahead of the scheduled time.

According to a press release issued here Wednesday by the company's spokesman, SECMC's Chief Executive Shamsuddin Ahmed Shaikh said the commissioning date was set at June 3, 2019. "The total duration envisaged for completion of the project was set at 42 months, but the pace of the work ensures us of its completion in 38 months instead," he apprised. The 660 MW coal powered power project is being built at a cost of $2 billion in Thar Coal Block II.

Sharing details of the coal mining project, Shaikh said they had achieved 40 percent of the mining target while 33 percent progress had been made for the establishment of the power plant.

"This progress had been made in 15 months after the financial closure was achieved in April 2016," he noted.

The SECMC's head asserted that he strongly believed that benefits from the coal projects should go to the local people of Tharparkar besides the rest of the country.

"That's why the company has started interventions in education, health, livelihood, and drinking water sectors for the people of the area and these schemes have already started benefiting the local communities," he added.

Shaikh reiterated his offer for holding negotiations with the people who apprehend that the Ghorano reservoir project would in any way affect their villages.

"Despite the fact that the reservoir project has been declared technically and environmentally sound by the judicial committee of Sindh High Court, we are ready to talk with the people to remove their concerns which were created due to misinformation," he said.