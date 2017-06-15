ISLAMABAD - The sale of cars in the country rose to 172,911 units in July-May (2016-17) as compared to the sale of 167,507 cars during the same period of preceding year.

On yearly basis, the sale of 17,074 cars was recorded in May 2017, while during May 2016, its sale was recorded at 15,135 units.

According to breakup figures, the sale of Honda cars (City and Civic) made a record increase during the corresponding period as it went up to 34,896 units from 23,800 units in July-May (2015-16).

Similarly, the sale of Suzuki Swift also went up from 3,761 units last year to 3,871 units during first 11 months of current fiscal year.

However, Toyota Corrola witnessed negative growth during the period under review. Its sale declined to 49,667 units from 53,410 units during last year.

Suzuki Cultus witnessed sale of 15,238 units during July-May (2016-17) while during the same period of last year, the sale was recorded at 14,850 units.

The sale of Suzuki Wagon R jumped to 16,006 units from 8,490 units during same period of last year.

Likewise, the sale of Suzuki Mehran witnessed a slight increase as it went up to 35,252 units from 34,691 units during corresponding period of 2015-16.

Suzuki Bolan’s sale however plunged from 28,298 units to17,980 units during first 11 months of current fiscal year.