Emporium celebrates festive spirit of Ramazan

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan’s largest shopping arena, The Emporium Mall by Nishat Group is celebrating the tranquility and festive spirit of the holy month of Ramazan with an array of cultural, traditional, and exciting activities.

Each atrium in The Emporium Mall has been adorned using traditional ornaments with a contemporary touch to provide a culturally enriching and memorable experience to visitors at the mall. Headlining The Emporium Mall’s Ramzan arrangements is an exclusively curated Ramzan Lounge that has been set up as a hospitality tent for shoppers at the mall. The Lounge will give shoppers access to an exclusively decorated seating area where they will be treated to signature Ramazan treats and given gifts to celebrate the spirit of the holy month. Inspired by the love for food in Lahore, the mall has also introduced an Iftar and Win Challenge at Pakistan’s Largest Food Court, with over 30 restaurants participating.

Customers at the food court can get a card that lists all restaurants available in the food court. If within the time span of Raamzan the participants manage to have Iftar from a minimum of 25 eateries, they will be given a chance to enter into a grand bumper raffle that will take place at the end of the month with multiple exciting prizes including iPhone 7 and Umrah tickets.

To gear up for Eid celebrations, the mall will soon be inaugurating its Night Market during the last ten days of Ramazan which will comprise of Eid amenity stalls. Consumers will be able to enjoy food, shopping and fun activities like Henna tattoos for Eid along with some sufi inspired performance. The Night Market will be functional till Sehri time during the last ten days of Ramzan.

ABL, Metro Cash & Carry join hands

LAHORE (PR): Allied Bank, in an arrangement with Metro Cash & Carry, is offering special discount on readymade and customized Zakat packages. The discount offer is valid till end of Ramzan and customers can avail this offer on all METRO Cash & Carry outlets (nationwide). The agreement promises to be a mutually beneficial partnership and one which will translate into convenience for the general public. In this regard, special branded counters have been established at all Metro Cash & Carry Stores to offer 10% discount on Zakat hampers to all ABL card holders.

An agreement signing ceremony between Allied Bank Limited and Metro Habib Cash & Carry Pakistan (Private) Limited was held recently at METRO Cash & Carry Office.

Jovago.pk announces ‘Eidi’ for its travellers

LAHORE (PR): Jovago.pk, Pakistan’s leading hotel booking website, has launched an exciting new offer to ease those summer woes. “Eid on Wheels” is a fantastic new initiative by Jovago.pk, offering visitors to the site incredible discounts on all varieties of hotels across Pakistan.

Jovago’s Eid on Wheels campaign seeks to strengthen the country’s tourism sector, while simultaneously allowing Pakistanis to explore and discover different parts of the country.

In order to entice travelers to spend this Eid outside of their hometowns, Jovago.pk is offering up to 15% Eidi discounts – bookings can be made up until June 15th for hotel bookings from June 27th until June 30th, 2017. The voucher code is extremely simple: one needs only to visit the Jovago.pk website, book the favorite hotel, and fill in ‘Eidi15’ as the voucher code.

A few clicks of a mouse, and visitors to the website will have taken the first step on a fantastic Eid journey. Together with Jovago.pk and your family, you can now spend this Eid in the picturesque mountains of the North, or if you’re more of a seaside person, travel to Karachi and spend the holidays on the beach. Whatever your personal preferences, the Eid holiday of the Season is just a click away.

Jovago.pk has built its reputation on providing only the very best facilities with all the highly demanded hotels listed on the site. Jovago assures travelers of a safe environment along with comfortable accommodation at affordable packages.

HMD Global, Jazz to launch Nokia phones

KARACHI (PR): HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has partnered with Jazz to exclusively launch the range of Nokia smartphones and Nokia 3310 in Pakistan. Under this partnership, Jazz will offer special promotions on the purchase of Nokia phones to the consumers.

Setting a new standard in design, quality and user experience throughout its smartphone range, HMD Global believes that every consumer should have access to premium quality, outstanding design and a pure android experience.

Combined with a thoughtful design philosophy that focuses on improving the smartphone experience at every level, each technical component of a Nokia phone has been carefully considered and integrated to benefit consumers’ daily lives. Drawing on the hallmarks of the Nokia phone heritage of quality, simplicity and reliability, Nokia phones are designed for the new generation of fans.

With a commitment to deliver pure Android on all smartphones, users can expect a simple, clean and clutter free experience. Featuring the latest Google services, as well as monthly security updates, Nokia smartphones are safe, secure and up-to-date. The new Nokia smartphones feature Google’s most recent innovation, the Google Assistant, building further on a great Android experience.

AME Award for LG video

LAHORE (PR): Proving that a washing machine can be the star of a viral video, LG Electronics’ House of Cards video was the recipient of an AME Award in the category of branded entertainment. One of the most prestigious industry honors, the AME (Advertising & Marketing Effectiveness) Awards recognize a marketing campaign’s strategy, creative concept, production value and most importantly, effectiveness, on the global stage.

The video (www.youtube.com/watch?v=sEftHIXPG2Y) quickly achieved 100 million cumulative views across various sites when it debuted on YouTube last spring. In the video, professional card stacker Bryan Berg is seen building a 3.3-meter-tall house of cards on top of an LG Centum System™ washing machine running at 1,000 RPM, a feat which earned Berg a world record for the highest card structure built in 12 hours. The video was designed to demonstrate in a creative manner LG’s new Centum System, which maximizes the washing machine’s reliability and energy efficiency with minimal vibration and noise.

“Creativity is our most effective tool for breaking through the clutter and getting our home appliance message in front of target consumers,” said Han Chang-hee, vice president of marketing at LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “It’s always appreciated when industry leaders recognize the good work that we’ve been doing. Our thanks and gratitude go out to the judges of the AME Awards for this honor.”

Muslim INGO Forum distributes food packs

ISLAMABAD (PR): This Ramazan, Muslim INGO Forum Pakistan distributed food packs of 805 tons among the deserving families across Pakistan. The food packs were donated by 11 international Muslim NGO’s under the Muslim INGO Forum Pakistan. It is estimated that 24000 families will be benefitted from the Ramazan gifts.

Adnan Cheema, Chairman Muslim INGO Forum Pakistan, said that our priority was to distribute these food packs in the far flung and the most vulnerable areas of Pakistan.

“Ramadan food packs have been distributed in all provinces of Pakistan; including the disaster affected areas of GilgitBaltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and among the TDP’s of FATA. Last year the Ramadan gifts were given to the drought affected community of Thar and flood affected people in the province of Punjab. This year food packs worth PKR 110.3million were distributed across Pakistan,” said Adnan Cheema.

Samsung shares Ramazan blessings with orphans

LAHORE (PR): Samsung Electronics, the global technology leader, recently commenced its new Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign - 'Let’s Celebrate Eid like Eid'. Showing a philanthropic spirit, the teams of Samsung employees began visiting orphanages and old-homes, as the first two visits were held at the Pakistan Sweet Home Building in Islamabad and at Haven's Habitat Society, Faisalabad.

The orphans and old citizens were delighted to receive the EID gifts and sumptuous food for iftaar and dinner. This activity gave the confidence to these poor people that they are a vital part of the society.

With numerous visits to go, during this blessed month of Ramadan, this generous campaign will cover all major cities and then conclude in Karachi. Through this humanitarian activity, the management and employees of Samsung, along with their families, will be visiting different orphanages and shelter-homes to share gifts, food and personal time with the orphans.

Turkish Airlines ‘Stopover’

Karachi (PR): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Republic of Turkey has began to offer a complimentary 7-day transit visa to Pakistani passengers who will travel with Turkish Airlines from Pakistan to the US, Schengen countries, UK, and Ireland.

Turkish Airlines, the carrier that flies to more countries of the world than any other airline, now also offers its “Stopover” service for its transfer passengers, departing from Pakistan to arrive to the US, Schengen countries, UK, Ireland, and having more than 20 hours connecting time.

This new service will enable the transfer passengers that depart from Pakistan to arrive to the US, Schengen countries, U.K., Ireland, and also have more than 20 hours connecting time, to stop over in Istanbul with an accommodation cheque prepared by Turkish Airlines’ authorized staff after completing the flight booking process of the passenger.