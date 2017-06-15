SIALKOT (APP): The Punjab government has chalked out a well-knitted plan for the promotion of olive crop in the province.

Official sources told APP on Wednesday that under the plan special attention will be paid on scientific cultivation of olive crop for attaining yielding results.

Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Chakwal and Khushab districts are the potential areas for olive cultivation. Olive orchard cultivation throughout these potential areas could produce much quantity of oil, which may certainly bring Pakistan's olive oil import share to zero.

The prevailing environment, minimum/maximum temperature, soil types, average rainfall and other related growth factors in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, Chakwal and Khushab areas are exactly according to olive cultivation requirements. The marginal lands could be utilized for olive cultivation without replacing the other crops and it will help in decreasing the import bill of the country, sources added.

Meanwhile, the agriculture department Punjab was conducting awareness and training programmes about olive cultivation techniques and producing value-added products. According to available information, the overall demand of olive oil is over 1.9 million tons, of which 1.3 million tons is being imported from various countries to meet the domestic needs.