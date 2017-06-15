KARACHI: The SBP and Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for sharing information between the two institutions. The MoU aims to assist and share unclassified information with each other on matters that fall within the statutory mandate of both the institutions. Under the MoU, both the institutions have agreed to share information based on research conducted on different industries of Pakistan and assist each other in undertaking advocacy initiatives in order to promote public awareness of the Competition Act and the Banking Laws.–Staff Reporter

The MoU further highlighted that the SBP and the CCP shall assist each other in matters of mutual interest for better implementation of respective statutory powers.