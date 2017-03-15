LAHORE - The Ministry of Industries and Production has initiated an enquiry into the wrong and steep estimates of ex-Karachi fertiliser prices by the National Fertiliser Development Centre, which favoured fertiliser manufacturers and importers at the cost of poor farmers and the public exchequer.

As per sources and documents available with TheNation, now more amount has to be allocated by the government for giving subsidy on the DAP and other phosphatic fertilisers, resulting in a loss of billions of rupees, but to the benefit of fertiliser manufacturers and importers. “It seems as if a virtual single stroke of pen has hit the government’s plan really hard, which was to serve the agriculturists since new estimates would have to be sketched out by adding minimum of Rs3 billion to the previous estimates,” observed the Ministry source, seeking anonymity.

The sources opined that fertiliser was one of the key inputs in crop productivity, and the fertiliser use was directly related to its prices. “Seeing high prices and farmers’ difficulty, the government has to intervene through direct or indirect subsidies on fertilisers,” he said, adding that the National Fertiliser Development Centre (NFDC), which fell within the ambit of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform, had the mandate to give policy advice to the government on all the fertiliser-related issues, ranging from manufacturing and import to field application. He also mentioned that the NFDC maintained all types of fertiliser-related statistics including fertiliser production, imports, offtake and prices. In the same perspective, the Centre regularly calculates ex-Karachi prices of the imported Urea, DAP, MAP and TSP and publishes these prices in its Fertiliser Review every month. “But it has been figured out the NFDC has been calculating and indicating ex-Karachi Urea and DAP prices higher than the actual since October 2014, allegedly just to favour the fertiliser manufacturers and importers,” he said.

Dilating upon the process, he said the ex-Karachi fertiliser price was calculated, sea-freight was added to the Fob price to get C&F price, then duties and taxes and port handling charges were added to C&F price to get the ex-Karachi fertiliser price. “The sea freight charges are directly dependent on the crude oil prices, which have dropped down substantially during last quarter of 2014 due to considerable recession. Average crude oil price was $100 plus per barrel in 2013, which dropped down to $47 per barrel by the end of 2014 and further declined to below $40 per barrel in September 2015. But the NFDC portrayed the otherwise scenario of giving steep estimate,” he confided while referring to the documents.

In the mid-May 2016 bulletin, average monthly ex-Karachi indicative prices of Urea, DAP, MAP and TSP for April 2016 were estimated as Rs1654-1736, 2887-3077, 2687-2756 and 2480-2515 respectively. In the mid-June 2016 monthly bulletin, the prices of Urea, DAP, MAP and TSP for April 2016 were decreased to Rs1483-1562, 2765-2962, 2516-2584 and 2312-2346 respectively without giving any justification or reason. “Actually, the NFDC calculated ex-Karachi indicative prices of fertilisers considering the sea freight about $30 per tonne from October 2014 to April 2016, and then reduced it by 100 per cent ($15 per tonne) for May 2016 and onwards, whereas the freight is even less than $15 per tonne during these days. This has resulted in higher prices of even locally manufactured and imported nitrogenous and phosphatic fertilisers for about 18 months. This has resulted in a loss of Rs3 billion to Rs4 billion besides undue profit for the manufacturers and importers.