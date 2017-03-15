ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Tuesday proposed to set up a committee of technical experts nominated by provincial governments to monitor the data processing at the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics for transparency in the population census process.

The proposed committee would ensure that all parameters of the data processing are uniformly applied across the country. Finance Minister Ishaq Dar floated the idea of forming the committee in response to an inquiry from Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The Sindh government and Senators had raised questions about transparency of the population census starting from today (Wednesday). Senators raised questions about the census process, saying the exercise was being held in a non-transparent manner. Similarly, the chief minister urged the federal government to take necessary measures to make the 6th population census credible.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that conducting a transparent census was a national effort, which could only be successful with the cooperation and support of all concerned.

Replying to a letter of the Sindh chief minister on the forthcoming census, the Finance Minister appreciated the support and cooperation being extended by the provinces. He emphasised that services of the armed forces of Pakistan had been co-opted to work with the civil enumerators to ensure a transparent and smooth census. The minister stated that coordination and the vigilance committees had been set up at the district level to monitor the process and ensure accuracy of data collection.

The finance minister however clarified that public access to data at the district level was not possible because the census data would not be processed at the district level. The law in this case prohibited sharing of data before it was anonymised, he said.

Referring to chief minister's proposal for setting up a complaint redressal system, the finance minister stated that an elaborate complaint redressal system had already been put in place. Control rooms have been established at federal, provincial, divisional, admin district and census district level to cater to the issues of non/over/under enumeration in the areas during census operation.

Replying to the proposal of doing away with the condition of CNIC for the census, the finance minister clarified that CNIC was not mandatory. CNIC of the head of the family or any responsible person was required to ensure authenticity of data. However, if a family does not have a CNIC, they can provide other forms of identification to prove their identity. In the extreme case, where no member of the family has a CNIC, that family will still be enumerated in the census process.