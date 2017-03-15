PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Tuesday said his government would extend full support to women entrepreneurs of the province to continue their business activities without any hurdles.

Inaugurating the two-day Women’s Trade Fair on Tuesday, the chief minister said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government had constituted a committee to give one-window facilities to businesswomen to boost their trade activities.

“Our government has already announced a comprehensive policy for women entrepreneurs besides giving them five per cent relief in mark-up on loans,” he said.

Khattak said the provincial government would provide 25 per cent capital to women who would launch various businesses in KP.

Women Chamber of Commerce President Shamama Arbab, Senior Vice President Iqbal Bano, Tourism Corporation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) Managing Director Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Director Sariruddin, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Muhammad Afzal and others attended the inaugural ceremony.

The chief minister said the KP government would participate in the road show to be held in China in April to boost trade and investment in the province. “The KP government is making strenuous efforts to create conducive environment for investment and provide maximum facilities and opportunities to the investors,” he added. He said an industrial park was being constructed on a 40 kanal piece of land on Motorway, which would connect business centres in Afghanistan, Gwadar and other areas.

Khattak also said the KP government had got approved Gilgit-Chitral-Dir road from the Chinese government and made it part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Other speakers also addressed the gathering. (TDAP), Tourism Corporation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and Women Chamber of Commerce had jointly organised the fair. It will be open to families only.

The event is aimed at holding activities for business and skilled women to encourage them to market their products. The organisers have established various stalls to showcase cultural and traditional dresses, local and traditional foods, music and fashion shows and kid zones.

The stalls would also display handicraft, clothing, gemstones, handmade jewellery, stone jewellery, leather products, mosaic work, jute wok, purses and clutches, beauty products, bed sheets, baby clothings, toys, kitchen utensils, food items and a lot more.

Famous folk singers and artistes would also participate to entertain the visitors.

The women entrepreneurs from all cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, Swat, Hazara, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Mardan, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral Gilgit and businesswomen from other major cities of Pakistan (Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Karachi & Islamabad) would put their products on display in the fair.