ISLAMABAD - The Head Office building of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has been switched over to solar power after the authority installed a 15 kilowatt solar panel. "On March 1, 2017, solar system was successfully commissioned which on average is replacing 60 kWh of electricity from grid on a daily basis," a NEPRA press release said on Tuesday. In order to promote renewable energy, NEPRA has already notified net metering regulations, which allow consumers to install renewable energy based systems to produce electricity, which may be sold to DISCOs, it added.