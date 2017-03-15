ISLAMABAD - The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has the power to cancel the licences of the producing companies if they don’t follow the LPG prices determined by the regulatory body.

Ogra has once again asked the LPG producer companies to provide the record of sale price charged from the marketing companies for the month of February and March, official source told The Nation. The provision of data will help in determining the LPG prices for the marketing companies and may help further reduce the 11.8 KG cylinder price, the official said.

In February after analysing the Saudi Aramco LPG prices for the past three months, Ogra determined that the prices of LPG will be Rs77,220 per metric tonne or Rs910 for 11.8kg cylinder. The notified prices would be applicable only to locally produced LPG, while the imported commodity would remain deregulated and would be supplied to industrial consumers and the auto sector.

However, after the passage of almost a month LPG producers and marketing companies are not ready to follow the Ogra determined prices for LPG. The Marketing Companies are still selling LPG to consumers at Rs120 per KG even in some parts of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Ogra has also rejected the claim of the LPG marketing companies for the LPG shortage and said that as per their estimates the monthly average LPG local production is around 55,000-60,000 metric tonnes and is sufficient to meet the domestic sector demand.

Earlier, in a letter written to Ogra, both Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO) and Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) contested the LPG prices determined by Ogra.

In two separate letters written on March 13, Ogra rejected the claims of both PARCO and JJVL and said that both companies had contested the local price on flimsy grounds and had not substantiated the claim based on the plausible justification and relevant information in this regard. The companies were asked to submit authentic cost data directly attributable to LPG business segment on urgent basis for consideration.

In response, Ogra said that apparently there seemed no reason to suddenly jump up the LPG local produced price in said month, which in the peak of the preceding demand period was far below. Further, the company argued on the basis of CP (Aramco Price)/LPG policy 2013, which had no application keeping in view LPG policy 2016 approved by the CCI which superseded all previous policies, rules and directives in this regard, the letter said.

The 2016 LPG policy stated, “The Liquefied Petroleum Gas Production and Distribution Policy 2016” approved by CCI is primarily aimed to make available LPG product for domestic consumers at an affordable price and avoid frequent price fluctuation to ensure sustained price level.

Responding to a query that why did not Ogra take action against the LPG companies for not following the authority decision, an Ogra expert said that Ogra had adopted a step by step approach and first they would issue a show cause notice to the LPG producing and marketing companies and then, in case of disobedience, the regulatory body could cancel the licences of the LPG producing companies.

Ogra was involved in the whole process of LPG price determination after the Lahore High Court said that protection of the consumer interest was the authority’s mandate.