ISLAMABAD: The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Sunday urged the government to pay special attention to the agricultural development in the upcoming budget. "Pakistan's economy is based on agriculture and this sector is providing majority of jobs but its share in the GDP is just 22 percent, which should be enhanced," FPCCI Regional Committee on Industries Chairman Atif Ikram Sheikh said. He said the agriculture sector deserved special attention as 80 percent of the national exports were linked to it.–APP