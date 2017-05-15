Ideas celebrates Mother’s Day at Ocean Mall

KARACHI (Staff Reporter): The Ideas by Gul Ahmed celebrated Mother’s Day at its outlet at Ocean Mall on Sunday embracing the spirit of motherhood with its theme “Thank you Mom”. To truly depict the pure bond between a mother and child, the store was embellished with an elegant setup with a royal chair to share heart warming messages from children to their mothers. The jovial cheers and tears of joy were shared with the guests, as children poured their heart out to their mothers on a microphone. The mothers were given beautiful cards, with a thank you message and gift hamper from Ideas. The event was covered live on Facebook to spread the love amongst the social media followers. It was uplifting to see mothers and children rejoicing and the event was appreciated for its zeal and thoughtfulness. One of the store visitors remarked, “I am really touched with the Thankyou Mom activity and couldn’t have thanked my mom in a better manner”.

Ideas by Gul Ahmed’s Brand Manager shared the importance of motherhood by stating, “Women are the change agents and it is crucial to highlight their role as mothers given the challenges they face and tackle on a daily basis. Ideas by Gul Ahmed represents the woman of today, in every role they choose to adopt.”

Ideas by Gul Ahmed has always been active in engaging its stakeholders on the CSR front. The brand has been empowering women under the banner of ‘Ideas for a better tomorrow’. The brand has undertaken various initiatives such as renovating the Lyari Women's Boxing Club Boxing, organising a Cricket tournament for young women and celebrating International Women’s Day 2017. Ideas by Gul Ahmed is actively working towards promoting women empowerment in all facets of social life.

PTDC to introduce tech-based facilities for tourists: MD

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will introduce new areas and technology based facilities for tourists to make their journey memorable. This was stated by PTDC Managing Director Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor in a meeting with Shuja Royal Limo Services Chief Executive Hafiz Nawaz Shuja. He said it is the basic objective of PTDC to provide world class facilities to the tourists to make their journey to Pakistan memorable. He said the PTDC IT department will develop an interactive dynamic with latest technology website and also assist operations of new buses for Islamabad City Tour Bus Service. He said that by promoting health, cultural, agriculture and aviation tourism, the country’s economy would be strengthened besides promoting soft tourist-friendly image of the country across the world. "In the rest of the world, tourism sector works under federation, therefore, we are also making efforts to form an organisation for tourism promotion as well as retaining PTDC on federal level." he said.

ICST calls for promotion of edible oil sector

ISLAMABAD (APP): Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders (ICST) on Sunday urged the government to promote edible oil sector to save import bill and empower farmers, who were on the mercy of middlemen. Self-sufficiency in the edible oil production could help the country to save $2.5 billion annually which needed some steps, ICST Patron Shahid Rasheed Butt said in a statement. Until 1960, Pakistan was self-reliant in edible oil production after which imports started due to exploitation of farmers and lack of interest on the part of authorities, he added. He said that farmers of different oil seeds were at the mercy of middlemen, which was the biggest reason behind reduction in production and increasing imports. He urged the government to increase the size of land under cultivation, announce support price and incentives, introduce the latest varieties of seed and give preference to the coastal belt of Sindh and Balochistan for cultivation.

He called for enhanced research and development, subsidy on inputs, interest-free loans, gradual increase on duty of imports, employing better technology, improving capacity of grinding mills and empowering concerned institutions.

Rs2,640m released for petroleum sector under PSDP till date

ISLAMABAD (APP): The government has released Rs2,640 million for the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) till date against the total allocation of Rs2,839 million for the fiscal year 2016-17. According to official data, Rs415.8 million have been released for acquisition of four drilling rigs with accessories for the Geological Survey of Pakistan. While, funds amounting to Rs131.6 million were provided for appraisal of newly discovered coal resources of Badin Coal Field and its adjoining areas of Southern Sindh. Moreover, Rs20 million have been released to explore and evaluate metallic minerals in Bela and Uthal areas, district Lasbella of Balochistan. The government provided Rs11.3 million for exploration of tertiary coal in the Central Salt Range, Punjab, besides releasing over Rs2,059 million funds for supply of gas to various villages and localities.