Pakistan and China on Monday signed a framework accord for up-gradation of railway line from Karachi to Peshawar.

National Railway Administration of China and Ministry of Railways Pakistan signed the accord in Beijing. Commercial Contract for preliminary design for upgrading of ML-1 Project was also signed on this occasion.

The Pakistani side was led by Minister for Railways Saad Rafique while Minister of Transport Li Xiaopeng led the Chinese delegation.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Saad Rafique said, “ML-I up-gradation project is a historic step which will ensure connectivity of all the four provinces.”

“Innovative process has been started in the Railways to improve services for the passengers.”

He asked the Chinese side to expedite work on Karachi Circular Railway and Mass Transit projects in Peshawar and Quetta.

Chinese Transport Minister Li Xiaopeng assured that work on these projects will be accelerated.