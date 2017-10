SIALKOT:- Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and National Logistics Cell (NLC) have signed an agreement for establishing an international standard dry port and

customs collectorate near Gujranwala. Akhlaq Ahmed Butt, chairman Dry Port

Committee of GCCI, told the media here Saturday that GCCI would spend Rs 800

million for establishing the dry port and collectorate of customs on 25 acres of land near Rahwali-Gujranwala Cantt. The project would be completed in six months.–APP