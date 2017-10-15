LAHORE - LCCI President Malik Tahir Javed has given the task of preparing sector specific research/market reports and compilation of data bank to the newly formed Standing Committees of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

While speaking at the appointment letters awarding ceremony, the LCCI President said that the Standing Committees would have to work in full swing as country is passing through a challenging economic era. LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rasheed, Mian Shafqat Ali, Ch. Zafar Iqbal, Engineer Sohail Lashari, Abdul Basit, Amjad Ali Jawa, Aftab Ahmed Vohra, Nasir Hameed Khan and Executive Committee Members were present on the occasion.

Malik Tahir Javed said that LCCI Standing Committees have been given to the brainy and experienced businessmen who have the abilities to draw a good revival plan for national economy. He said that dwindling exports, reducing foreign exchange reserves, high cost of doing business, low tax-to-GDA ratio, stagnant growth of manufacturing sector, deteriorating state of affairs of the public sector entities (PSEs) and highest trade deficit are the key challenges for the economy of Pakistani but these can be tackled through joint efforts of the government and the private sector.

The LCCI President said that business community always wants to do something good for the country but struggling due to various reasons. Government should give weight to their point view, address their genuine reservations and remove unnecessary laws, rules & regulations for the trade and industry.

He advised the newly appointed Conveners of the Standing Committees to focus on the areas of growth through innovation, strategic economic reforms, brain-drain, water scarcity, power generation and hunt for new destinations for Pakistani goods. He said that all of economic ideas from the standing committees would be developed as suggestions/reports and would be forwarded to the concerned government departments.

The LCCI President said that an extra care has been taken while appointing the Conveners of the LCCI Standing Committees as on basis of the feedback of these sector specialists, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry would formulate a set of proposal for the government for economic revival. He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry this time would forward to the government a possible way out of the ongoing economic mire. He said that there was no second opinion about it that if policies were formulated with the consultation of stakeholders, they are bound to yield results.