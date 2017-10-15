Railways still facing deficit: Saad

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that Pakistan Railways is still facing deficit but it has been reduced with the efforts of the Railways administration. He said that no foreign country has the right to dictate Pakistan on any matter including CPEC. Addressing a function in Lahore on Saturday, he said CPEC is a long-term project, which will pay dividends for the next four to five decades. The minister said Pakistan is not ready to listen "Do More" anymore. He said Pakistan has done a great job and the armed forces, police and civilians have sacrificed thousands of lives. Khawaja Saad Rafique said China does not interfere in the matters of its friends and it only focuses on economic matters. He said Pakistan is a nuclear power. It has one of the world's best forces. Besides, there is a strong judiciary, a vibrant media, people have right to vote and political parties are working for the welfare of people. Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways has allowed 1-Up/2-Down Khyber Mail Express Train that runs between Karachi and Peshawar to make stopover at Renala Khurd from Oct 15.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani will welcome the train at Renala Khurd.

Renala Khurd Railway Station will also be upgraded with special funds of the parliamentary secretary. An amount of Rs 20 million will be spent on the upgradation.

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and PR Chairperson Parveen Agha felicitated Syed Ashiq Kirmani and people of the area.

EFP requests SBP to allow banking transaction with Sudan

KARACHI (NNI): Following removal of decades-old trade sanctions on Sudan by US government, Sudan has begun receiving foreign exchange inflows through foreign banks, however, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has still not issued directives to allow Pakistani banks to conduct financial transactions with Sundanese counterparts. This was stated by Zaki Ahmed Khan, Vice President Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP). He further added that there is huge demand for Pakistani sugar, textiles, pharmaceutical and other commodities in Sudan. It is imperative that a clear-cut SBP directive be issued immediately. Pakistan cannot afford to miss this important Northern African country. Zaki Ahmed Khan requested Tariq Bajwa, Governor of State Bank of Pakistan, to personally take cognizance of this and allow banks and exporters to take maximum advantage of the Sudanese market demand.

Fish exports up 19.6pc in two months

ISLAMABAD (APP): Seafood exports from the country increased by 19.63 percent during the first two months of the ongoing fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan exported fish and fish preparations worth $35.273 million during July-August (2017-18) compared to the exports of $29.486 million in July-August (2016-17), according to the data of PBS. In terms of quantity, the exports of fish and fish preparations during the period under review increased by 35.04 percent by going up from exports of 29,486 metric tons last year to 35,273 metric tons during the current year. On year-on-year basis, the seafood exports increased by 24.13 percent in August 2017 compared to the same month of last year. The fish exports and fish preparations exports during August 2017 were recorded at $22.800 million compared to the exports of $18.368 million during August 2016, the PBS data revealed. On month-on-month basis, the seafood exports increased by 82.59 percent in August 2017 when compared to the exports of $12.473 million in July 2017, according to the data.

SCCI chief for resolution of businessmen’s issues

PESHAWAR (APP): Sarhad Chamber of Commerce of Industry (SCCI) President Zahid Shinwari has assured business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about holding of All Parties Conference and approaching the apex court for attainment of their due rights. He held out this assurance while speaking at a reception organised by the Businessmen Forum. The reception was also addressed by Businessmen Forum leader Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour. “For attainment of rights of business community, ever possible step would be taken,” Zahid reiterated. He said that for stabilising economy of the province, SCCI will jointly work with all the chambers and commercial bodies. MoUs will be signed with embassies of different countries including Japan, China and Afghanistan for speedy issuance of visas to businessmen of KP, he added. Shinwari said that he assumed office with the mission of providing relief to terrorism affected trading community of KP.

On the occasion, Senator Bilour said his group has always rendered selfless services for betterment of business community of the province and will continue to serve in future. He said in acknowledgement of services of Businessmen Forum, the trading community of KP is electing his group panel consecutively. He also expressed hope that newly elected President of SCCI, Zahid Shinwari, and his cabinet will perform well for the betterment of businessmen of the province.

Bilour said leadership of Businessmen Forum believe in services of business community and will do its best for providing relief to traders of the region who are reeling through the impact of decade’s long wave of terrorism.