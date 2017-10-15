LAHORE - Lack of investment opportunities in the country has been attracting the automobile dealers to invest their money in auto sector and they continue to book vehicles before their production from the factory and earn huge profit in the form of ‘own money’.

The Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) former chairman Syed Nabeel Hashmi said that balance sheet of all OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) clearly shows that amount of own money is not transferred to the manufacturers and only dealers’ mafia is minting money. The major reason behind this is vacuum of investment opportunities, as dealers find no other place for investment. “They can earn more than 15 percent profit within few months, as they are charging additional Rs150,000 to Rs250,000 on sale of every new vehicle, apart from the profit margin given to them from companies.”

He said that consumers have to wait for many months for delivery or pay own money to get spot delivery. In some cases, the waiting time can extend up to six months, and the ‘own money’ can be as high as Rs250,000.

He said that the new auto policy would open up an environment for increased competition by attracting new investors in this potential sector.

Nabeel Hashmi said that the auto sector contributes significantly to the economy of Pakistan in terms of taxes, duties and employment creation.

He further sought increased indigenization of critical value-added parts, saying this was the only way to reduce prices. He also asked the government to provide required support to the auto industry through adequate policy measures.

Consumers are of the view that the menace of late delivery is the industry’s failure to ensure the consumer’s interest, as the dealers charge own money in the name of the company and blame goes to the OEMs directly for overcharging. Industry experts said that the government has tried to stamp out this practice by introducing a tax on the transfer of vehicle registration, requiring the ID of all buyers to be recorded, and punishing non-tax filers with an additional withholding tax. These measures have not created a certain effect on dealers mafia, as these measures have proven to be insufficient since the practice of over-charging continues in full swing.

Consumers said that auto assemblers need to do more to ensure timely delivery to eliminate this practice by ramping up production. They called upon the automotive industry to offer more choices and quality products to consumers at affordable prices.

Chairman Pakistan Automobile Assemblers Dealers Association (PAMADA) Iqbal Shah suggested that additional registration tax in case of transfer of new car within three months of purchase can help curb the menace of premiums.

He said that early delivery demands by customers encourage investors to exploit customers by offering vehicles on premium payments and if customers book their vehicles and secure delivery as per the schedule offered by companies, no premium will exist.

He said industry has taken various steps towards discouraging premiums such as refusing multiple bookings of vehicles on a single CNIC, displaying vehicle availability information at the dealership floors and on the company website. “We request the customers to book their vehicles only at the authorized dealerships and wait for the delivery of their vehicles as per the delivery date”. He added that with customers’ support, the menace of premiums on car prices can be eliminated.

He said that OEMs discourage premiums and have run consumer education campaigns various times.

He said that lead times on vehicle delivery arise whenever there is high demand and are a common phenomenon across the globe, referring to the almost 6 month waiting period on certain Suzuki variants in India.

Speaking on capacity enhancement by various OEMs, Iqbal added that presently all automakers are operating at full capacity and resorting to production overtimes to meet demand besides working on increasing their capacity. The Auto Industry Policy 2016-2021 is attracting new entrants from all across the globe. Their entry in Pakistan will result in more choices for the consumers and encourage healthy competition among the various OEMS.