KARACHI - Pakistan International Trade Fair (PITF-2017) will help minimise country’s dependence on imports by bringing forth the industry’s latest technological solutions to encourage local produce, which is compatible with international quality and standards.

This was stated by Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair on the occasion of PITF’s soft launching ceremony at governor house here. “I feel honored to be the chief guest this evening for this soft-launching event and I am pleased to welcome the organizers, sponsors and exhibitors of PITF,” said Zubair.

The governor added that this exhibition is an important element for strengthening our trade capabilities and business strategies. “The fair will provide our exporters and manufacturers an opportunity to display a wide range of their products on a large scale, which is not possible when participating in exhibitions abroad,” reasoned the governor.

It also ensures, he added, close interaction between local manufacturers and foreign delegates from our friendly countries. “This platform jointly created by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries and Badar Expo Solutions serves as an excellent medium that encourages discourse on common interests of bilateral trade and collaborations said Zubair.

He said that our country's security environment, especially that of Karachi and efforts for improving infrastructure including provision electricity, have become conducive for both local industrialists and the foreign investors which is evident that PITF have significant international participation in the exhibition.

“It is also a sign of prosperity that we are now actively working to compete with the rest of the world by showcasing indigenous products in the small and medium enterprises as well as the large industrial sector,” said Governor Sindh.

“The Conference on CPEC will surely pull keen audience for knowing the convergence and objectives of this economic game changer agenda of Pakistan. I would like to express high regards to Federation and Badar Expo Solutions for managing and fostering such a major event, consistent with international standards, which is worthwhile in a time when the world is progressing by leaps and bounds in the industrial and trade sectors,” said Zubair.

Chairman Standing Committee on National Fairs & Exhibitions (FPCCI) Mohammad Hanif Gohar, in his welcome note, said that the governor’s participation this evening demonstrates the high importance and reflection of his keenness towards the economic and trade activities of our country. “Conducting PITF-2017 exhibition is a proud achievement for all of us and is a clear manifestation of the hard work and dedication from all my teams,” said Hanif.

He added that international and local visitors will find PITF as a rewarding event for getting acquaintance with industry's leading brands, intensively exchanging of experience, introducing their innovative products and services, and opening up new horizons for cooperation between participating companies.

In his detailed presentation, Senior Vice Chairman National Fairs & Exhibitions Haris Ali Mithani stated that PITF is an event that has been conceived and developed with an objective that our industry needs exposure and trade is our prime concern in order to change the perception of Pakistan.

President, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zubair F Tufail said PITF-2017 will showcase the potential of Pakistan to world & provide forum to access new markets while meeting with international trade visitors. It has been our aim to strengthen national economy by organizing such mega event.

Former Chief Executive Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) S M Muneer, in his speech, said that this event is already going to be a resounding success and will prove it to be a historic trade event. “Pakistan is an ideal country for investors and joint venturing, whereby peace has been restored to our cities as a result of various security operations,” said Muneer.

Zohair Naseer, COO, Badar Expo Solutions and Organizer PITF 2017, Khalid Tawab, leader of the business community, Younus Khan, Chairman Youth Committee FPCCI, along with other distinguished guests were present.