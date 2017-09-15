KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its upward trajectory on Thursday as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained 373 points and closed at 42,683 points.

ATRL (up 5%), ENGRO (2.94%), POL (1.77%), and LUCK (1.28%) were the major leaders of the market that contributed 101 points cumulatively to the index.

Volumes improved in yesterday's trading session as 217 million shares were traded in the overall market, compared to 174 million shares in the previous trading session, depicting a DoD increase of 25%. While the traded value remained same at Rs9.6b/$91m.

WTL (up 20%) was the volume leader for the day as 48 million shares of the tech stock changed hands. EFOODS from foods and personal care sector closed in upper circuit (up 5%). Banking sector closed (up 1.6%) higher than its previous day close where big banks such as MCB (up 2.70%), HBL (1.97%) and NBP (1.82%) closed in the green zone. OGDC (up 0.04%), POL (1.77%) and PPL (1.95%) from the E&P sector closed on the positive side as oil prices edged higher. Positivity in the market has stemmed from attractive rates of many stocks, attracting investors into fresh buying, said analyst at JS Global.

Analysts said the market gradually inched up on reported institutional interest primarily in financials, oils and select scrips on hopes of better flows given FTSE rebalancing. Furthermore domestic cherry-picking helped the market ignore prevailing domestic politics.

However, on the back of lack of substantial market triggers market participants recommend investors to book profits at these high levels.

Shares of total 390 active companies traded in the session of which 232 concluded in advance, 130 in decline while 28 remained unchanged.