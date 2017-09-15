ISLAMABAD - In the backdrop of Pakistan’s weak ranking issued by Global Intellectual Property Centre (GIPC) in US Chamber of Commerce, a high-level meeting was convened in the Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO) Headquarters Islamabad on Thursday.

Senior Officers of Federal Investigation Agency, Pakistan Customs, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and Federal Capital Police attended the meeting. The meeting was chaired by IPO-Pakistan Executive Director Muhammad Naseer.

All the officers concerned of IPO-Pakistan briefed on positive developments in Pakistan and respective score in Global Intellectual Property Ranking. It was noted with concern that weak scoring was given despite of improvement in procedures of IP protection and enforcement mechanism developed by the agencies concerned.

IPRE Pakistan Customs Director General Saleem Ranjha reiterated that the image of Pakistan will be improved by highlighting developments in Pakistan and countering inappropriate reporting. It was decided that a comprehensive response will be sent to GIPC with joint input of all the agencies concerned to rebut unjust reporting about IP System and highlighting significant developments in Pakistan.