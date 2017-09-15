PWEP Holds Women Summit 2017

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan Women Entrepreneurship Programme (PWEP) wrapped up its activities for the second phase with a Women Summit recently.

The programme is a joint venture of Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) and American University (AU), Washington DC. It is supported by the US Department of State and US Pakistan Women Council. Starting in 2014 under the umbrella of Social Enterprise Development Centre (SEDC) LUMS, Pakistan Women Entrepreneurship Programme has trained 88 business women in different areas of business management including marketing, accounting, supply chain management, finance and leadership.

The Women Summit brought together entrepreneurs from the first and second cohort of the programme. The summit started with a welcome note by the Programme Director, Dr. Misbah Tanveer Chaudhary, followed by a guest speaker session on the importance of company registration for entrepreneurs. The session was delivered by Ms. Shazia Suleiman, President Women Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Lahore.

Ms. Kimberly Cayce, Adjunct Professional Lecturer, and Ms. Stephanie Fischer, Director Experiential Learning, from American University conducted a ninety minute workshop with the participants on Business Improvement Planning.

It was followed by a session on debunking myths about commercial bank loans by Mr. Hafiz Muhammad Azeem Malik, Relationship Manager (SME & Commercial Loans) Allied Bank Limited.

At the end of the session, women entrepreneurs shared their experience of being a part of the PWEP programme, how they implemented the training into their businesses and the results achieved.

Tea whiteners are not harmful: PDA

ISLAMABAD (PR): Representatives of Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA) met with Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh, member Senate Standing Committee on Science & Technology, and explained that tea whiteners are free of any chemicals or harmful substances.

PDA wanted to clarify the misconceptions that exist and have been promoted about packaged dairy over the last one year. The Senate Standing Committee of Science and Technology met last week and raised concerns about manufacturing and selling of substandard tea whiteners.

The PDA representatives clarified that tea whiteners, also known as creamers, are globally approved products that are composed of milk solids non fats, vegetable fats, internationally approved & permissible food ingredients. Hence, tea whiteners are free of any chemicals or harmful substances and completely safe for tea and coffee making. They said that tea whiteners are manufactured and sold by large responsible corporates which ensure the highest quality standards in manufacturing. Vegetable fats in tea whiteners have many benefits like no cholesterol, better consistency, better mouth-feel, good product stability, good taste and more economical cup of tea.

On tea whiteners, the team confirmed that there are no harmful chemicals ingredients and consumers should use tea whiteners in their tea or coffee confidently. The team invited Senator Mian Ateeq, and other members of the Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology to visit their manufacturing facilities to gain complete confidence on the safety of the process.

PDA recommended that in the next standing committee meeting, the members should get an independent viewpoint by inviting a senior member of Pakistan Society of Food Scientist and Technologists.

CarFirst joins hands with Jubilee General Insurance

LAHORE (PR): CarFirst, Pakistan’s leading used-car trading platform, has entered into a cross-selling partnership with Jubilee General Insurance for sale of auto-insurance to its customers and its strategic partners. The agreement signing ceremony was held at CarFirst’s head office. Auto-insurance will be available at all CarFirst purchase centers from 1st October, 2017.

The aim of this partnership is to provide customers relief from exorbitant repair costs for accidental damage, vandalism, or theft by facilitating them with Jubilee auto-insurance. Keeping in view the number of cars and car parts stolen past year, collaboration with Jubilee general insurance will benefit CarFirst’s customers by providing them with safe insurance.

This collaboration is the first of its kind in the second-hand car market, and will pave the way for many exciting new auto-sector products and services to be made available at CarFirst.

Jubilee General Insurance’s partnership with CarFirst would enable potential car buyers to obtain hassle free insurance along with the purchase of their car. Auto insurance is often perceived as an extra expense and a tedious task to acquire but this collaboration, in the longer run, will add value and safety for its customers by meeting their required needs.

Commenting on this occasion, Raja Murad Khan, co-founder and CEO of CarFirst, said, “We are proud to have Jubilee General Insurance on board. Our aim is to provide our sellers with a one-stop solution for all their auto needs, including complete auto-insurance. We hope that this partnership will be mutually beneficial for both JGI and CarFirst customers.”

SPFC extends deadline for submission of bids

LAHORE (PR): South Punjab Forest Company (SPFC) has extended the deadline for submission of bids from September 15, 2017 to October 02, 2017. The deadline has been extended upon the directions of the Board of Directors (BOD) of SPFC to facilitate investors.

On October 02, the technical bids shall be opened at 1500 Hours PST in the presence of bidders or their authorized representatives at a local hotel. Whereas the financial proposal of technically qualified bidders shall be opened at a date and time, which shall be intimated, in advance, later on.

According to Tahir Rasheed, CEO, SPFC, ‘The deadline has been extended to facilitate the investors. We hope that the initiative will help to meet the demands of the wood-based industry and fully believe that it will contribute to save the natural forests of Pakistan.’

The RFP/bidding documents are available at SPFC’s office against payment of Rs2000/- for national individuals/companies and $100/- for foreign investors in the form o f pay order/bank draft in favour of SPFC. Some minor changes have been made in the RFP which are available on the website of SPFC.

Treet Corporation event

LAHORE (PR): Treet Corporation Limited is holding a Corporate Briefing/Investors Awareness programme about the progress of Treet Corporation's Rs 6 billion project for the manufacturing of the country's first ever maintenance free/dry batteries under licensing from "Daewoo Dry Batteries" on Sept 16 (Sat) at its newly built plant in Faisalabad Industrial Estate-Phase II. The participants will be apprised about the salient features of the project.