ISLAMABAD - The government has replaced Hassan Daud Butt with Zafar Hassan, as Project Director China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Support Project.

The Ministry of Planning Development and Reforms has taken back the adhoc charge of Project Director CPEC support Project from the Deputy Director of the project and handed over the look after charge to the additional secretary of the ministry, official sources told The Nation here on Thursday.

In the previous set up dozen of PSDP funded project was being managed through adhoc basis without full time project directors. Even the most important CPEC support project had been operating without a full-time project director. After the expiry of the contract of the previous project director, Major General Retired Zahir Shah, about one and a half year ago the then planning minister handed over the adhoc charge of the CPEC Support Project to Deputy Director Hassan Daud Butt.

The issue was raised by the parliamentary standing committee but no action was taken and now permanent project director was appointed. After taking over power the incumbent deputy chairman has taken some steps to streamline the working of the ministry. There are more than 30 PSDP funded projects of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms and 80 percent of them, including CPEC Support Project and Vision 2025, are without full-time project directors.

The total cost of the CPEC support project is Rs468 million and the total expenditure till June 2017 was Rs136 million. In the 2017-18, Rs70 million were allocated for the project, the official maintained. The handing over of charge to the senior officer of the ministry is an indicator that the new administration of the ministry is serious about the CPEC project and wants to operate in a professional manner. “Now the Ministry of Planning is working on a professional way where you will see more work and less press statements,” the official said.