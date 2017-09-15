KARACHI - The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $20,585.2 million on September 8, 2017. Weekly break-up of the foreign reserves position showed that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $14,758.4 million and net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5,826.8 million. During the week ending 8th September, SBP’s reserves increased by $77 million to $14,758 million.