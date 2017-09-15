Farmers fear Kharif crop loss due to water scarcity

CHITRAL (APP): Residents Chitral district staged a protest demonstration against the irrigation department and blocked main road of Morilasht for non-provision of sufficient water for their crops. The residents complained that they could not irrigate crops as water channels have gone dry due to less rain and the future of their business was in jeopardy. They said that water could have been provided through pipes or upper streams of Golain canal but the irrigation department was not taking any step towards this end. They said the concerned quarters including deputy commissioner, district nazim and elected representatives of the district have been requested many time but no one paid heed to their demand. A local resident Abdu Qayyum Shah Nazim and Haji Safdar Akash said that both seasonal crops have been destroyed due to drought like situation.

They appealed to the KP chief minister and high-ups of Irrigation department to ensure provision of water for irrigation of their crops or else they would launch protest drive against the department.

Pakistan participates in ‘World Food

Fair’ at Istanbul

ISTANBUL (NNI): Leading Pakistani companies participated in the 25th “World Food Fair,” held at Tüyap Fair Convention & Congress Center Istanbul from September 7-10, says a press release received here Wednesday from Ankara. The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Consulate General of Pakistan Istanbul facilitated the Pakistani companies during the fair as well as endeavored to inform the Turkish businessmen about the tremendous potential that exists between Pakistan and Turkey in the areas of bilateral trade and investment. The Fair was attended by business community from Turkey and other countries and provided an opportunity for establishing business-to-business contacts. Prominent companies in the business of food and herbal products including Hamdard Laboratories, S. Amden and Company, Bhandhari Rice Mills, and Food Links International established stalls at the event. World Food Fair, Istanbul is the largest food related exhibition in Turkey.

The event annually attracts over 360 domestic and international food producers, who converge in Istanbul to network, negotiate and conclude business contracts with Turkey’s food industry buyers.

The participating companies greatly appreciated the proactive efforts and contribution of the Consulate General of Pakistan in facilitating them for the event. Their participation generated much awareness among the potential buyers from Turkey and the region, which will result in more trade opportunities for these companies. It will also help in promoting Pakistan’s share in the regional and global trade.

ICCI calls for archiving official

record in digital mode

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The business community has important stakes in the official record of many public sector organizations including FBR, CDA, IESCO and others. The government should take measures to convert record of all public sector organizations into digital mode to ensure its safety and security in case of any fire incident or natural calamity. This was stressed by Khalid Iqbal Malik, President ICCI. He said the important record of government institutions was destroyed due to eruption of fire in Awami Markaz few days back and archiving record of all govt institutions in digital mode would ensure its sustainable safety. It would also save all stakeholders from the troubles they have to face in case of destruction of official record. Khalid Iqbal said that many private firms were offering latest technology based archiving solutions with most sophisticated, secure, risk free and hassle free physical record management and storage facilities at 3rd party location where retrieval of record was possible by a mere click without wasting time on manual retrieval.

He said that fortunately, the record of Federal Tax Ombudsman at Awami Markaz remained secure during fire incident due to keeping it in digital mode through outsourced services. He stressed that government should take benefit of these technologies and facilities for keeping its official record intact in case of fire or any other tragic incident.

Khalid Malik, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that record of many public sector organizations, which were allegedly involved in embezzlement or scandals of billions of rupees, was found missing in the past due to which authentic investigations could not take place and the real culprits could not be traced. Moreover, sometimes, precious official record is stolen by the vested interests which creates lot of problems.

He said that the best solution of all such problems was that all government institutions should convert manual record into digital mode and keep it at third party location so that it could remain in safe custody and could be easily retrieved whenever required.

Tahir Ayub, Vice President ICCI, also stressed that government should take benefit of latest IT technologies for keeping official record intact. He further said that CDA should upgrade its firefighting system and jumping foams to cope with fire incidents effectively and to minimize the human and material losses.

PIA commences three weekly flights to Iraqi city of Najaf

KARACHI (APP): PIA has commenced flight operations to Najaf, Iraq, a spokesman of the national flag carrier said in a statement here on Thursday. Het said that the first flight to Najaf PK 219 took off from Jinnah International Airport Karachi on Thursday, making PIA the first Pakistani airline to have direct three weekly flights to Iraq from Karachi. These flights will provide convenient connectivity with through check-in for passengers traveling from major cities of Pakistan. CEO PIA, Musharraf Rasool Cyan, along with senior officials of the airline greeted the passengers before departure of the flight at Jinnah International Airport Karachi. Sharing his views on the occasion, he said that the commencement of flights to Najaf fulfills the long standing demand of Pakistani citizens; the concept is to provide convenient and seamless connections with through check-in from the major cities of Pakistan for onward flight to Najaf while offering passengers competitive fares.

While speaking with passengers, Musharraf Rasool Cyan requested them to share their feedback so that PIA may use it to implement the airline's goal of offering superior services to its valuable customers.

PIA will operate three weekly flights from Karachi to Najaf every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with connections from major cities of Pakistan at convenient timings.