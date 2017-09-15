LAHORE - The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) is implementing Hydropower & Renewable Energy (HRE) projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the financial support of the government of Germany through the German Development Bank (KfW).

The whole project comprises of two phases with total financial outlay of Euro 22.5 million. Phase-I was initiated in 2013 and is planned to be completed in 2018. Phase-II spanning over three years will follow Phase-I.

While inaugurating the Micro-Hydel Power Project and Solar Mini-Grid Projects in district Buner and Lakki Marwat, Michael Gruber, Division Head of Peace and Governance Program-KfW Frankfurt, appreciated the efforts of PPAF in implementing renewable projects in off-grid and remote areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.