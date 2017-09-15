KARACHI - The Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) and Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday to strengthen the relations and partnership between the business community and the Sindh government for promoting investment opportunities in the province.

KATI President Masood Naqi and SBI Director General Manzoor Ali Shaikh were the signatories. SBI Chairperson Naheen Memon witnessed the signing ceremony. Members of the managing committee of KATI including Abdul Haseeb Khan, Syed Farukh Mazhar, Zubair Chaya, Umer Rehan and other members of the managing committee and the association were also present on the occasion.

The SBI chairperson said that the Sindh government was using all possible means for boosting local and foreign investment and trade in the province with ultimate objective of socio-economic upgradation of the people. She said the SBI always focused on provision of maximum facilities to the investors and a facilitation centre would be set up at the SBI office. The centre would provide quick and standard services under one roof to the investors, who would be linked electronically. "For instant response, we want to resolve the business community's issues online," she asserted.

The SBI chief invited proposals from the KATI leadership and advised them to appraise of their requirement along with their feedback on the investment related policies so that more practical steps could be taken on this account.

Earlier, the KATI president and other representatives briefed the SBI chairperson about trade and industry issues. She assured that the Sindh government was seriously working on infrastructure development in the industrial estates.

“Under this move, it had approved funds for the repair and upgradation of the roads in Korangi industrial area,” he added.