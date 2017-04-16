ASF Arabian Vista Apartments launched

KARACHI (PR): The ASF Arabian Vista Apartments were formally launched at an impressive ceremony in Karachi here on Saturday.

Airports Security Force Director General Major General HI (M) Sohail Ahmad Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. ASF Arabian Vista Apartments have been launched as a joint venture between Airports Security Force and the World Group, and are being marketed by Star Marketing.

The chief guest highlighted the salient features of the scheme and said that these 3, 4 and 5 room apartments in the heart of North Karachi come with buyer-friendly prices. He said that these apartments will provide affordable and quality residences to the low income group. ASF Deputy DG Brigadier Imranul Haq, Director (Housing) Muzaffar Inamdar, World Group’s Chairman Mahmood Trunkwala, MD Munir Trunkwala, Star Marketing’s Chief Executive Wasiq Naeem, MD Akhlaq Ahmed and other dignitaries also attended the ceremony.

Int’l conference on gender mainstreaming to be held on 22nd

LAHORE (PR): The Social Enterprise Development Centre (SEDC) at the Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB), Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) is organising an international conference titled ‘Gender, Work and Society: Challenges, Opportunities and Prospects for Women’s Economic Empowerment’ on April 22 and 23, 2017, supported by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

SEDC has worked on gender mainstreaming in Pakistan’s development sector since 2001. Through this conference, SEDC, LUMS aims to provide a platform to scholars, industry, civil society and policymakers to collectively discuss a number of issues related to gender-equality in Pakistan, South Asia, and beyond.

The conference will bring together a diverse and interdisciplinary range of perspectives, from participants drawn from all over Pakistan and across different countries. Some of the areas participants will deliberate on are the opportunities and challenges of promoting entrepreneurship among women, the role NGOs have played in the women’s movement in Pakistan, reforming institutional structures to reduce gender-based violence and exclusionary practices.

APAG: A leading food company

LAHORE (PR): Agro Processor & Atmospheric Gases Pvt Ltd (APAG) is a leading company in the edible oil industry of the country. With renowned brands like Soya Supreme, Smart, Malta & Champion APAG continues to satisfy the needs of its consumers through its high-quality brands. APAG has been offering Smart Canola Cooking Oil under the license of Sunora Foods Canada.

Recently, APAG has diversified itself into a food company through the introduction of sauces; Ketchup and Mayonnaise, a new product line for their brand Smart. The category has 4 different variants namely Real Mayo, Mayo, Catch-Up and Fruity Catch-Up all fortified with Vitamin A and D that clearly makes the brand the healthiest choice. Smart Matlab Healthy, the brand aims to signify and promote healthiness for the consumers. Real Mayo has additional proteins making it rich and nutritious, as for Fruity Catchup, it’s an innovative ketchup with the combination of apples and tomatoes. A yummy blend with a tinge of sweetness especially for kids.

APAG, recently held their launch celebration event at Dream world Family resort attended by more than 300 individuals which included employees, stakeholders, Directors and CEO of the company. The event began with engaging speeches and presentations, followed by a full day picnic and scrumptious lunch.