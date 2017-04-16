Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak has highly praised the President Xi Jinping for his vision of regional connectivity through his initiative One Belt one Road (R & B).

Talking to newsmen on his arrival here, he hoped Pakistan especially his province will be major beneficiary of the initiative.

He thanked Chinese leadership for attaching high importance to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that is a major and pilot project of R&B.

He was looking forward to sign agreements with Chinese authorities about development of some major projects in the province. The projects include generation of 1200 MW hydel power and running of fast train to link Peshawar with Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera while the third project is about construction of a road to connect Chakdara with Gilgit via Chitral.

Pervez Khattak further said an industrial park will be established in Swabi under China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The Chief Minister is on visit to China along with a delegation to participate in Beijing Road Show to bring investment in the province.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would hold a two-day road show in Beijing from April 16, and bring hundreds of new schemes for different sectors. Big investment including industrial estates, energy, railway track, roads, industrial park, cement factories, tourism, agriculture and other sectors would be the part and parcel of the CPEC.

Pervez Khattak was accompanied by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ministers Muhammad Atif Khan and Shahram Tarakai, Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Investment Board Faisal Saleem Rehman, Senator Shibli Faraz and other Officials.