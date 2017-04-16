Scientists urged to introduce better cotton varieties

MULTAN (APP): Division Commissioner Bilal Ahmad Butt on Saturday urged the agriculture scientists to introduce new cotton varieties for a better production. He said that Pakistan, by introducing better varieties, could get place among top four cotton producing countries of the world. He was addressing a seminar in connection with maximum cultivation of cotton crop campaign here. He said that Multan would become hub of cotton production in future and it would achieve the target of 20-25 million cotton bales in the next five years. MPA Haji Ehsanuddin said on the occasion that there was a lot of potential for more cotton production through introduction of latest technology. Director of Agriculture Extension Rana Ahmad Munir said that agriculture extension department staff was providing guidance to famers for achieving target of sowing cotton crop on six million acres.

Climate Project ‘to change fate’ of agri sector

LAHORE (APP): Punjab Agriculture Secretary Muhammad Mahmood said on Saturday that Punjab government's Climate Project would provide climate smart technology (CST) to farmers and change the fate of the agriculture sector in the province. He said the project was aimed at enhancing water availability and crop productivity through application of modern irrigation technologies. He said the Punjab government was revamping the agriculture sector to utilise its full potential to bring about prosperity in the province and make farmers prosperous. To a question, Mahmood said that interventions envisaged under the proposed project would entail promotion of hi-tech technologies, including solar system and tunnel technology, for enhancing crop production and alleviating poverty in the province. He said that on the directions of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif special attention was being paid to 'Rural Road Connectivity', which would help boost agriculture sector in the country.

The Punjab government has constituted an implementation committee to carry out work on a three-year project and promotion of high-value agriculture through provision of climate smart technology.

Agri Dept starts mobile float service

MULTAN (APP): The Agriculture Department has started mobile float service to create awareness among farmers about the latest technology in the agriculture sector. According to a handout issued here on Saturday, the mobile float service was being started from Multan where it would float on April 16 from 9am to 12pm at Union Council 18-MR and from 3:30pm to 6:30 pm at Adda Laar. It would also float at Shahpur and Mouza Jalal Wajeh of tehsil Shujabad on April 17 and Jahanpur and Bahadarpur of Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala on April 18. The officers of the agriculture department (extension) and field staff would also be with the float. The handout added that Director for Agriculture (Extension) Rana Ahmed Munir and Director for Pest Warning Chaudhry Muhammad Farooq would monitor the staff duties with the mobile float service. Assistant Director Naveed Asmat will perform duties of coordination, according to the plan of Route and Movement. Hassan Mehdi would be an assistant coordinator.

Arrangements had been completed for route plan and security of mobile float service, the handout added.

‘Blue Fair’ exhibition concludes

MULTAN (APP): A three-day industrial and trade exhibition titled 'Blue Fair' concluded here on Saturday with an aim to introduce the country's products to global market. On the occasion, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Director Alamgir Khan said that efforts were underway to bring 50 percent women population into mainstream regarding development of the country. Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairperson Baigum Farrukh Mukhtar appealed to the government to set up an export centre in South Punjab as it has become a business hub for trade of all national and international goods. Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice president Masooma Sebtain said the exhibition had infused an immense interest among international clients which was a clear proof of its success. She said the next Blue Fair exhibition would be organised in March 2018.