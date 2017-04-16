Pakistan needs to move forward with more economic reforms if wants its citizens to benefit from the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, says an op-ed published in the Global Times.

The op-ed says the Pakistan’s “rapidly” growing economy will result in “new challenges” to the economic corridor project. “The South Asia country may need to propel economic reforms to ensure more local people benefit from the project.”

Bringing about an equitable economic distribution, it says, will be a “tough test” for Pakistan and China. “It will be a tough test for China and Pakistan to think about how to reach an equitable distribution of the economic pie to various regions and tribes around Pakistan.”

It says “steady development” of the economic corridor has assisted Pakistan in stabilising its political situation which has resulted in the South Asian country becoming “more attractive” to foreign investment.

“The UK and other countries have expressed an interest in increasing investment and being a partner of the CPEC. With efforts in stepping up industrialisation along the CPEC, Pakistan is doing what India and other emerging economies frequently talk about, integrating itself into the global industrial chain.”

The positive impact, it says, of CPEC on Pakistan’s economy could pave the way for other countries, including India, “to consider adopting a more open attitude about the Belt and Road initiative”.

“The Pakistani economy is projected to be on a steady uphill path due to projects like the CPEC, which is an example of the benefits that the B&R initiative can bring to countries along the routes.”