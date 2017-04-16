LAHORE - In an effort to raise nutrition levels and remove the deficiency of protein among the children, Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) has planned to serve food (chicken and eggs) to the students of a number of government schools in Punjab.

In this regard, the PPA is going to launch its pilot project in collaboration with the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, selecting Government Girls Community Model School, Chak no 34, Mundeki, Pattoki for serving food to its all students. The pilot project will be launched on April 17, 2017. Each schoolgirl would also be provided cutlery to serve the lunch.

PPA (NZ) Chairman Dr Abdul Karim stated that the food serving programme has been launched as a demonstration in response to the World Bank report, stating that almost 45 percent children of 5-15 years in the country are suffering from malnutrition and stunting due to multiple reasons including deficiency of protein.

After its success, the association will launch the service in a number of other government schools across the province. Dr Karim said that with a view to improve nutrition and reduce stunting, the PPA can extend this project in all public schools across the country with the support of government.

He said that the multidimensional project of the PPA is aimed at promoting the importance of poultry products and educating about nutrition, besides enhancing students’ attendance in the schools. Dr Karim said that Pakistan faces an education crisis of unprecedented proportions, as nearly half of all children of school-going age are out of school.