SIALKOT:- The federal government has approved Rs7.5 billion Gepco grant for establishing eight new grid stations in the region, Gepco Chief Executive Chaudhry Muhammad Akram disclosed it to the media here on Saturday. He said that under the mega project, Gepco would set up new grid stations during the next five years. Also 179 km long new electricity lines would be laid and 190 km long other lines would be replaced. He said that 32 grid stations would also be upgraded in the region.–APP