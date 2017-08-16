LUMS celebrates I-Day

LAHORE (PR): The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) celebrated the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan with patriotic spirit and passion. The celebrations began with a moment of silence, followed by a flag hoisting ceremony. Later on, attendees sang along with the national anthem. Congregational prayers for the country's prosperity were said. A large number of LUMS faculty, students and staff attended the event.

Afterwards, acting Vice Chancellor LUMS, Dr Shahid Masud read out the message of the President of Pakistan. “In the wake of challenges confronted by the country today, it is imperative to promote moderation and rationality. In such a situation, it is necessary to unite under the Constitution for national interests by setting aside our differences and ensure its supremacy,” shared Dr Masud on behalf of President Mamnoon Hussain.

Extending warm felicitations on this occasion, Dr Masud paid tribute to the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and also recounted the sacrifices of the people during the freedom struggle as well as in the war against terror. “We need to think for the nation's interest rather than our own self-interests. For Pakistan to prosper, we all need to stand united and work for one cause - that is Pakistan,” said Dr. Masud.

Working class celebrates I-Day

LAHORE (PR): Working class of Pakistan celebrated 70th Independence Day on 14th August all over the country under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation. A meeting of the trade unions representatives and workers was held at Bakhtiar Labour Hall, which was participated by the hundreds of the trade unions representatives and workers belonging to various trade unions. The meeting was addressed by Khurshid Ahmed, APWC general secretary, along with Rubeena Jameel, President, Yousaf Baloch, chairman, Akbar Ali Khan, additional general secretary, Osama Tariq, secretary, Haji Muhammad Younus, Ch Anwar Gujjar, Khushi Muhammad Khokhar, Niaz Khan and others.

Work on Chakri Road Group-1 in full swing

RAWALPINDI (PR): Raja Fahad has said that repairing of road on Chakri Road Group one is in full pace, which shows the commitment and hard work of contractor and manager Jaffar.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said the contract of this road was awarded by Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan in 2016 to facilitate the local residents of the area. Work on Group one 19km road is in full swing which will be completed till Eid, he said. He also expressed hope that Chaudhry Nisar will keep awarding the local residents with such development projects.

Huawei wins new plaudits from EISA

LAHORE (PR): Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) has been honored with two new awards from the European Image and Sound Association (EISA). The HUAWEI P10 has been named ‘EISA Smartphone Camera 2017-2018’ and the HUAWEI WATCH 2 has been named ‘EISA Wearable Device 2017-2018’. These awards recognize Huawei’s commitment to quality, design and performance and build on the company’s track record of introducing stylish, powerful, award-winning devices.

Huawei’s best-in-class products have been lauded by EISA members, who represent expert media across the full sphere of consumer electronics. Starting with the HUAWEI P6 in 2013, the Huawei P Series has been awarded “Best Consumer Smartphone” for four consecutive years, thanks to a combination of impressive specifications, beautiful design and natural user interface.

Glory Zhang, Chief Marketing Officer at Huawei Consumer Business Group commented, “Central to the Huawei philosophy is the tireless pursuit of meaningful innovation to create products that users all over the globe will love. We are thrilled the HUAWEI P10 and HUAWEI WATCH 2 have been honored by such a prestigious group as EISA. From smartphones to wearables and everywhere in between, we will continue to push the limits of technology and design to create experiences that intelligently connect people with the things that matter most to them.”

Finca, Call Courier enter strategic partnership

LAHORE (PR): FINCA, one of the leading micro finance banks, has announced strategic partnership with Call Courier, a Lahore based courier service. The partnership will enable collection of ‘cash on delivery’ by using Sim Sim digital wallet. The aim of the alliance is to utilize the innovative digital payment methods that will provide hassle-free and secure courier services all across Pakistan.

The collaboration will also help in boosting financial inclusion and digitalization of our economy.

Through SimSim wallet, Call Courier customers will be able to make payments with a simple click. Moreover, the transaction details will be available to them instantly which will reduce the risk of cash embezzlement and theft.

Commenting on the venture, Muhammad Mudassar Aqil, CEO of FINCA said, “This partnership will revolutionize the cash on delivery mechanism by digitizing cash collection in the courier value chain. SimSim M-Wallet is the payment platform with a mission to provide free digital commerce in Pakistan. We hope that the future will be based on cost effective, hassle-free, and efficient digital payment methods.”

Chairman of Excel Group of Companies, Adil J Mansoor said, “We are happy to have FINCA team on board with us. It will reinforce our existing relationships and also help in the digitalization the economy by ensuring privacy and safety measures."