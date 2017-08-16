LAHORE - Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain on Tuesday visited Nai Gaj and Darawat dams located in districts Dadu and Jamshoro of Sindh.

During a briefing after the visit, the chairman said that Wapda is committed for optimal development of water resources in Pakistan in view of rapid surge in water requirements in the country. Under a two-pronged strategy, Wapda is striving hard not only to initiate construction work on mega water sector projects namely Diamer Basha and Mohmand dams in the shortest possible time but also to expedite pace of work on medium-sized ongoing projects including Nai Gaj Dam.

The chairman said that rapid growth in population and decrease in capacity of existing water reservoirs, Pakistan has become a water-stressed country and it is fast heading towards becoming a water-starved country if remedial measures are not taken. Hence, Pakistan needs to initiate construction work on one mega dam every decade in addition to constructing small and medium-sized dams, he added.

During his visit, the Wapda Chairman discussed in detail with the project management various ways and means to expedite pace of work on Nai Gaj Dam Project. He was briefed that the construction work was lagging behind the schedule owing to a number of reasons, insufficient allocation and release of funds being the major contributing factor. The project can be completed in two years provided the required funds are made available.

The chairman expressed satisfaction that Darawat Dam is complete and is ready to be handed over to the Sindh government for its operation. He was briefed that the spell of rains last year and that of this year had a good impact on filling of the dam.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nai Gaj Dam Project is being constructed on Gaj River, 65-Kilometer North-West of Dadu. The gross storage capacity of the project is 300,000 acre feet, while command area comprises of 28,800 acres. The progress on the project stands at about 48 percent. Likewise, Darawat Dam has been constructed on Baran River, 70-Kilometer West of Hyderabad, with a gross water storage capacity of more than 121,000 acre feet and command area of 25,000 acres.