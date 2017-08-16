FBR warns of fraudulent emails

ISLAMABAD (APP): The FBR Tuesday warned people of Phishing scams and fraudulent emails, which are being sent to them to secure important information. The FBR through its disclaimer clarified that the board does not send any email requesting taxpayers' PIN numbers, passwords or similar access information for credit cards, banks or other financial accounts. According to FBR disclaimer, there were numerous attempts by individuals and groups to solicit personal information from unsuspecting users by employing social engineering techniques. It said that various emails are crafted to appear as if they have been sent from a legitimate organization or known individual. These emails often attempt to entice users to click on a link that will take them to a fraudulent website that appears legitimate. The user then may be asked to provide personal information, such as account usernames and passwords, which can further expose them to future compromises. The FBR has advised its taxpayers not to reply such emails and do not open any attachment or click on any link to secure themselves from phishing websites.

Sher Ayub appointed as Smeda CEO

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Ministry of Industries and Production, as per its fresh notification, has appointed Sher Ayub Khan as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) for a period of three years and complying with the notification, Sher Ayub took over charge of his new position at Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority head office on Tuesday. Ayub, as a senior civil officer, has a vast experience in management. Besides serving as additional secretary in the Ministry of Industries and Production, he has been performing important responsibilities in the Prime Minister Secretariat and Cabinet Division on Senior Positions of BS-21. During his posting as additional secretary, he has also been holding the additional charge of National Productivity Organisation (NPO) CEO from 2014 to 2015 and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority CEO from May 2016 to April 2017.

FPCCI delegation visits Qatar

ISLAMABAD (APP): A high profile delegation from the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) visited Doha, Qatar from 13-14th Aug, 2017 under the leadership of President FPCCI Zubair Tufail. Purpose of the delegation’s visit was to discuss the matters of bilateral trade, investment and mutual cooperation, said a statement issued here on Tuesday. During the visit, the delegation held various high level meetings with representatives of business community of Qatar, Pak-Qatar Joint Business Council and Qatar Investment Authority. Delegation held a meeting of Pak-Qatar Joint Business Council in Qatar Chambers of Commerce & Industry (QCCI) and met Vice Chairman QCCI Muhammad Bin Twar Al Kuwari. Delegation also met senior members of Qatar Investment Authority and invited them to invest in major projects of Pakistan in the fields of infrastructure development, steel manufacturing and oil refinery. Qatari authorities invited Pakistani businessmen to set up their industries in Qatar as a result of the liberal policies of Qatari government.

On 14th August, delegation attended ceremonies of Independence Day at Pakistani Embassy in Doha Qatar along with the Ambassador Shahzad Ahmed, Commercial Counsellor Salman Ali and hundreds of Pakistanis residing in Qatar.

Meeting to review cotton crop situation today

MULTAN (APP): The 5th meeting of Cotton Crop Management Group (CCMG) will be held on Thursday (Aug 17) in Bahawalpur to discuss overall situation of the crop. Provincial Minsiter for Agriculture Naeem Akhtar Bhaba will preside over the meeting, said an official source here on Tuesday. Secretary Agriculture M Mehmood, MD Punjab Seed Corporation, DG Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department, Director General Met Office, and other official concerned would attend the meeting. Meanwhile, Punjab Agriculture Department has decided to seek assistance of private sector to eradicate whitefly threat to cotton crop. In a meeting, participated by the government officials and representatives of Pakistan Crop Protection Association, it was decided that mutual cooperation on modern techniques and research would be ensured to control whitefly. Every possible step would be taken to keep cotton crop safe and secure from pests, said a release issued by the Agriculture Information office here on Tuesday.

The release added that private sector contained an ample amount of chemicals to eradicate pests and it would be used at time of need. Similarly, it was also decided that other crops would also be secured from whitefly.