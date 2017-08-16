LAHORE - The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) has expressed concern over the possible negative economic impact of the current political conflict, if it prevails for an extended period of time. The association has urged the political forces of the nation to resolve their differences, to ensure peace, stability and economic growth in the country.

APBF President Ibrahim Qureshi informed journalists that at this critical juncture, Pakistan has fortunately become the focal region for large-scale foreign investments. “A historical trans-national initiative – China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) - worth over $55 billion is being built to revolutionise our economy. Therefore, Pakistan must ensure the most favourable environment for business-growth over the coming years. We cannot afford or allow any kind of political turmoil or adventurism, to shake the investors’ confidence,” he said.

He said Pakistan desperately needs bold decisions to accelerate progress on multiple internal and external fronts, especially increase in exports and decrease in imports. In case of prolonged political-unrest, the common man will be the biggest victim, while every segment of Pakistani citizens will have to bear the brunt, he added.

He said Pakistan’s political forces need to avoid unnecessary confrontations and let the democratic process run smoothly, to enable transparent and peaceful General Elections, expected to be held in June 2018. “This way the nation can choose their favourite, eligible and capable leadership to run the country,” he said.