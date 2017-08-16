LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved two development schemes of development sectors with an estimated cost of Rs51.067

million. These schemes were approved in the 11th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over by P&D Chairman Jahanzeb Khan. P&D Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.