ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) President Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said all the development initiatives will prove useless if water scarcity not addressed timely.Population growth, rapid urbanisation, climate change and poor water management is taking toll on water resources and the country may run dry by 2025 if the authorities do not take immediate action, he said. He said that Pakistan, which was once declared ‘water happy’ country by the World Bank, had touched the ‘water stress line’ in 1990 and crossed the ‘water scarcity line’ in 2005.