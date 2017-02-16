LAHORE - The Chinese investors have deep interest in bio-technology, textile, agriculture, renewable energy and infrastructure sectors of Pakistan and want to step into joint ventures with their Pakistani counterparts.

These views were expressed by the 20-member Chinese delegation, headed by Deng Jihai, while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI).

Members of the delegation also had B-2-B meetings with their Pakistani counterparts. They said that joint ventures in different sectors of economy could equally beneficial for the businessmen of the both countries.

Speaking on the occasion, LCCI Acting President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said that the visit of delegation and B2B meetings will help Chinese businessmen to explore the trade and investment opportunities. He said that the persistent increase in the frequency of trade delegations from China to Pakistan shows that Chinese private sector is taking keen interest in developing trade and investment relations with their Pakistani counterparts.

He said that Chinese entrepreneurs from important sectors of the economy like vehicle manufacturing, energy-efficient construction, infrastructure development, biotechnology, packaging printing and fishery development etc could start joint ventures with their Pakistani counterparts.

The LCCI acting president said that there are great investment opportunities in nearly all the sectors in Pakistan. He said that the government of Pakistan is trying its level best to facilitate the foreign investors to do business here and has ensured that transfer of their funds and profits is easily carried out.

He said that at present, all the major chambers of Pakistan are busy in building relations with foreign investors. The provincial governments along with the federal government are taking all possible steps to increase foreign investment in the country. In this situation, the Chinese companies can benefit the most by liaising with the local chambers of Pakistan. He said that there are already some companies from Pakistan and China which are collaborating with each other under CPEC project. “We will certainly like to welcome more companies from China to look for joint venture projects in Pakistan,” he added.

Former LCCI vice presidents Mian Abuzar Shad, Saeeda Nazar, Mian Zahid Javed, Mian Abdul Razaq, Mian Muhammad Nawaz, Khamis Saeed Butt, Moazzam Rasheed, Nasira Taskeen, former EC Member Khawaja Khawar Rasheed, Punjab Board of Investment (PBIT) Director Sohail Saleem and Director General Mudassar Tippu also spoke on the occasion.