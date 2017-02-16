ISLAMABAD - The Chinese investors are keen to set up industrial park, power generation plants and joint ventures in many sectors in Pakistan as they considered the country as a potential market for business and investment.

This was observed by International Green Economy Association of China Chairman Deng Jihai while addressing business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICC). He was heading a 20-member delegation and held business-to-business meetings with local counterparts. The delegation was representing various sectors including power generation, biomass energy, industrial park development, agriculture, food processing, logistics, consultation services, textiles and garments, ship building, real estate, biotechnology, medical science and others.

Jihai said that his association has already brought three delegations to Pakistan and purpose of such visits was to study Pakistan’s market and explore opportunities for investment and joint ventures in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. He said CPEC summit would be held in May 2017 and they would present report of their visits to Pakistan to the said summit.

He said the delegation members were interested in putting up industrial units of their relevant sectors in Pakistan like small and big power plants, ships construction, food processing units etc. He said ICCI should also send its delegation to China as his country offered good investment opportunities to Pakistani investors.

In his welcome address, ICCI President Khalid Iqbal Malik said that CPEC project has put both countries on a long-term partnership, adding that private sector of Pakistan was keen to enter into joint ventures with Chinese counterparts in this historic project. He said bilateral trade between Pakistan and China was growing steadily, but balance of trade was heavily in favour of China. He said China was making imports of billions of dollars every year to meet needs of its domestic industry and emphasised that it should focus on enhancing imports from Pakistan to reduce the current bilateral trade imbalance with Pakistan.

He apprised the delegation about investment opportunities in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy including power generation, agriculture, infrastructure development, real estate, biotechnology, medical science and many other areas. He urged that more Chinese investors should come to Pakistan to invest and set up joint ventures in Pakistan.

He assured that ICCI would provide all possible cooperation to Chinese investors in such efforts. ICCI Senior Vice President Khalid Malik and others also expressed their views at the occasion.