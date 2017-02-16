ACCA joins hands with WWF to reward sustainability reporting

LAHORE (PR): ACCA Pakistan has partnered with WWF Pakistan to reward and recognise good sustainability reporting via the ACCA-WWF Pakistan Environmental Reporting Awards.

Ever since 2000, ACCA Pakistan has been actively encouraging businesses large and small, quoted and unquoted to adopt The GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards)and start reporting on their economic, environmental and social performance.

Speaking at the launch of the report “Sustainability Reporting: the Evolving Landscape in Pakistan” Arif Masud Mirza, Regional Head of Policy said ““Pakistani businesses are faced with classic headwinds like climate change, political turmoil, law and order, security and so business leaders and policy makers must ensure they counter with tailwinds such as adopting modern corporate reporting, integrated thinking across the management levels, having a regulatory framework that communicates the physical risks to business from not understanding Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) forces.”

ZONG 4G connects female doctors at homes to patients in remote areas

ISLAMABAD (PR): In the remote town of Mansehra, a clinic powered by Zong 4G and operated by doctHERs serves the urban slum area in Shahnawaz chowk.

14-year-old Rehmat from the areas is brought to the clinic by his father who works as a mechanic. Dr Mariya, connected via video link from Lahore, 400 miles away, examines Rehmat with the help of Raheel, a qualified nurse. Rehmat has night blindness and this is the first time he has been diagnosed with the disease. Rehmat’s father Zahoor sais, “This (health care platform) is a blessing for people like us who cannot afford high consultant fee of private hospitals.”

TPL Maps, NUST to introduce voice-based navigation software

LAHORE (PR): TPL Maps, Pakistan's first digital mapping solution, part of TPL Trakker, joined hands with School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences (SEECS) at National University of Sciences and Technology Islamabad to launch a speech-based navigation software for TPL Maps.

This feature will enable consumers to create route via simple voice commands. Considering the in-app typing proficiencies and spelling errors, this feature will be a game changer for usage of map applications in Pakistan. The new technology is equipped to handle voice commands in various dialects of English and Urdu suited for Pakistani language speaking styles. The human speech-based navigation system will be installed as a value added service to the existing TPL Maps application.

SSC kicks off stock shows

LAHORE (PR): SSC, Pakistan’s leading shoe retailer, has kicked off stock shows of their new summer collection 2017 for their esteemed wholesalers across Pakistan. The objective is to invite SSC’s prestigious business partners for a review of the new season’s range with clear visibility of products. The event aimed for the attendees to talk to SSC representatives, satisfy their queries, general demands and plan their range for the upcoming season accordingly. The event showcased several brands that are housed under their banner of SERVIS, such as NDURE, LIZA, CALZA, Skooz and TZ.

SSC is renowned for conducting such activities to understand the needs and ease of their clients.

Pakistan Cables bags 40th FPCCI Export Trophy

ISLAMABAD (PR): Pakistan Cables Limited marks a new beginning in 2017, by reaching new heights yet again, and winning the 40th FPCCI Export Trophy, awarded by the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industries for the year 2015-16.

The award ceremony was held at PAK CHINA Friendship Center Islamabad, on 15th December 2016. The trophy was presented to Chief Executive of Pakistan Cables, Kamal A Chinoy by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Pakistan Cables, a premier and renowned cable manufacturer that stands by its promise of being “Trusted Not to Compromise.”

Soneri Bank announces 2016 results

LAHORE (PR): The Board of Directors of Soneri Bank Limited met in Lahore under the chairmanship of Alauddin Feerasta, on February 15, 2017 to review the performance of the bank and approved the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016.

While addressing the meeting, the chairman highlighted that 2016 was the year where bank completed its 25 years of operation and is standing tall and on course to meet its strategic objectives. For 2016, the bank has posted profit before tax of Rs3,077.34 million and profit after tax of Rs1,878.84 million for the year ended December 31, 2016. This translates into earnings per share of Rs.1.7042 (December 31, 2015: Rs2.0071).

The reduction in earnings is mainly a factor of industry predicament due to lower interest rates versus 2015. This pressure was offset by lower provision due to higher recovery of non-performing loans. The Board of Directors has also announced cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2016 @ 12.5 percent ie Rs1.25 per share.