KARACHI - Negative sentiments at PSX continued on Wednesday amid rumors of margin selling coupled with a reduction in the number of margin eligible securities acceptable as collateral from today. The benchmark shares index declined by 554 points or (1.1%) to close at 49,214 points level, dealers said. Banking sector led the decline in the market as index heavy weights HBL (up 1.37%), MCB (1.13%) and UBL (0.89%) lost value to close in the red zone. ASC (rose 5%) and FFBL (4.28%) gained on the back of the news that UAE has lifted an eight years long moratorium on import of poultry from Pakistan.

FCCL (slip 2.63%) in the cement sector lost value to close in the red zone as the company declared its 1HFY17 result. In its result, the company posted EPS of Rs0.94/share with no dividend announcement. E&P sector remained under pressure during the course of the day as crude oil prices declined to trade below $53/bbl level. OGDC (decline 0.90%), PPL (1.01%) and POL (0.50%) in the aforementioned sector lost value to close in the red zone, said analyst at major brokerage.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti said pressure remained in stocks across the board on reports of likely $6 billion current account deficit for 2016-17. Weak global crude prices and cautious activity on regulatory measures played a catalyst role in bearish close at PSX.

Overall, volumes increased by 18.1 percent to 417 million shares, while value traded rose by 1.1 percent to Rs17.4 billion/$166 million. K-Electric emerged volume leader with 45 million traded shares.