LAHORE - ICFLIX, the Middle East and North Africa’s leading Internet streaming service, is reinforcing its position in Pakistan and further strengthening its partnership with Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the largest information telecommunication technology and entertainment service provider.

PTCL customers will be able to enjoy high-quality entertainment of ICFLIX content on PTCL Smart TV. The complete ICFLIX content library will be available as Video on Demand on PTCL Smart TV and Smart TV App for an economical price of Rs149 per month.

“We are excited at strengthening our partnership further with PTCL and look forward to provide high-quality movies and TV shows to Pakistani consumers,” said ICFLIX Chief Commercial Officer Amine Lalami.

PTCL Smart TV offers viewers high quality television and is available in 150 major cities across Pakistan.

PTCL’s Smart TV is the first IPTV service introduced in Pakistan. Over the years, it has grown to provide customers with 100+ live TV channels as well as large content library of movies, TV shows and Kid’s programs on setup boxes and through android and iOS app. PTCL’s Smart TV Mobile Application was nominated for the GSMA Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO) 2016 in the ‘Best Mobile App (Media, Film, TV or Video)’ category. With this partnership, PTCL continues to bring high quality content and home entertainment for its customers.

“We are excited with our ICFLIX partnership. Digital entertainment is PTCL’s key priority and our partnership with ICFLIX is another step in this direction. We look forward to working with ICFLIX to offer world class content to our customers in Pakistan” said PTCL Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Shahid.